 Tribe helps fund new Pierce County Humane Society mobile veterinary unit – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tribe helps fund new Pierce County Humane Society mobile veterinary unit

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Bundled-up puppies and kittens braved the cool morning air as the Pierce County Humane Society cut the ribbon on its new mobile veterinary unit on April 21.

S.P.O.T. stands for spay/neuter, preventative medicine, outreach and transport services. The primary use of the mobile unit will include targeted trap-neuter-return programs for community cats along with spay/neuter surgeries for pets, but will also be utilized for mobile adoption events.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

Chief Executive Officer Leslie Dalzell said this mobile unit will allow the Humane Society to expand into the wider community to service animals that may not have access to traditional medical services.

“Beyond the acronym, S.P.O.T. represents something even more powerful: a commitment to equity, access and compassionate care,” Dalzell said. “This is more than just equipment on wheels, it is a tool for community connection. It’s about showing up for the people and the pets who need us most in the places they call home and breaking down the barrier of transportation.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.