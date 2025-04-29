Tribe helps fund new Pierce County Humane Society mobile veterinary unit – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Bundled-up puppies and kittens braved the cool morning air as the Pierce County Humane Society cut the ribbon on its new mobile veterinary unit on April 21.

S.P.O.T. stands for spay/neuter, preventative medicine, outreach and transport services. The primary use of the mobile unit will include targeted trap-neuter-return programs for community cats along with spay/neuter surgeries for pets, but will also be utilized for mobile adoption events.

Chief Executive Officer Leslie Dalzell said this mobile unit will allow the Humane Society to expand into the wider community to service animals that may not have access to traditional medical services.

“Beyond the acronym, S.P.O.T. represents something even more powerful: a commitment to equity, access and compassionate care,” Dalzell said. “This is more than just equipment on wheels, it is a tool for community connection. It’s about showing up for the people and the pets who need us most in the places they call home and breaking down the barrier of transportation.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.