Help Coach Tim and His Loved Ones Through This Fight – The Suburban Times

Help Coach Tim and His Loved Ones Through This Fight

Submitted by Rick Teal, Organizer.

Our respected coach, a former college baseball player and Air Force veteran, is currently in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant. At 31 years old, he has been a dedicated coach with New Level Baseball for two years, inspiring young athletes with his passion and expertise. His wife, a school teacher, and their three children are facing a challenging time as they navigate this medical crisis.

The funds raised through this campaign will be crucial in supporting the family during this period. With the coach unable to work, the family is struggling to manage. The funds will help cover mounting medical bills and provide essential support to ensure the family’s well-being.

Your contribution will make a significant difference in their lives, helping them focus on what truly matters: the coach’s recovery and the family’s stability. We appreciate any support you can offer during this urgent time. Every donation, no matter the size, brings hope and relief to a family in need.

