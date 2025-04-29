Help Celebrate 4th of July in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Citizens’ Fireworks Committee.

Come experience the fun in the Town of Steilacoom as we join with Americans across the nation in celebrating Independence Day as only our town can. Lafayette Street becomes the center of our annual family-oriented, old-fashioned, hometown Independence Day Parade, Street Fair, Ice Cream Social and Dance.

For more than forty years, Steilacoom has hosted one of the best Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows in the Puget Sound area, drawing crowds from DuPont, Lakewood, University Place, Tacoma, and beyond. The celebrations are capped off by our professional fireworks display, shot from a barge off Pioneer Park.

The reason for this letter is to seek your financial support for the 2025 fireworks display. The fireworks are financed entirely by voluntary contributions from private citizens and businesses. Every dollar collected is put directly into the display. This year it will cost over $47,000 for the fireworks, the tug and the barge that they are shot from.

If you wish, you can contribute conveniently and securely online using PayPal.

A contribution in any amount will be helpful. Donors of $100 or more are recognized by the Mayor in the “Around Town” utility bill newsletter. You can also become an official sponsor by donating $500 or more. Sponsors get special recognition in our publicity materials and other perks.