Explore Asian and Islander culture with stories and voices at Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

Celebrate vibrant cultures, rich histories and remarkable contributions with Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) stories and voices. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month in May.

Throughout May, various events and activities will take place at library locations to celebrate and recognize the AANHPI community. Events include:

Paper Flower Leis

Celebrate by Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month making a paper lei. Ages 5 and up.

Saturday, May 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Sumi Painting in the Spring Garden

Experience the serenity of expression through the techniques of sumi painting while exploring subjects from the spring garden. Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Sunday, May 4, 1- 2 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Eyelash Yarn Lei Making

Learn how to make a lei from eyelash yarn. All supplies provided. Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Sunday, May 4, 1:30-4 p.m.

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Inspiring Artists Workshop

Explore the artwork of Ruth Asawa and create a project in a similar style. Ages 9 and up. Registration required.

Saturday, May 24, 2-3:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library,3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Drop In and Celebrate AANHPI Month!

A celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month through the exploration of stations focused on art, engineering and more! All ages.

Wednesday, May 14, 3-5 p.m.

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Asian Calligraphy

Learn the basic strokes of Chinese characters and three styles of writing with traditional tools and materials. Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Sunday, May 18 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Story Hour(ish) in Person – A story time for grown-ups

Join us online or in person in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Ages 13 and up.

Wednesday, May 21, 6-7 p.m.

Virtual Pierce County Library *Register for Zoom access information.

Samurai Undressed

Get up close and personal with samurai! Learn how yoroi (Japanese armor) was worn and see items a typical foot soldier might carry into battle. All Ages.

Friday, May 23, 2-3:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Explore the diversity and rich stories of the Asian and Islander cultures with booklists for all ages, available in printed book, e-book and audiobook.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.