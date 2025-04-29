City Partners With Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises to Host ‘Certification 101’ Virtual Workshop on May 8 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting a workshop and Q&A session with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) on the business certification process. This event will be held virtually on May 8, 2025, from 9 – 10 a.m.

The following topics will be covered:

An overview of the City’s EIC Program

Federal and state certification

Tips on how to successfully complete an application

How to connect with staff at the City and OMWBE

What documentation is required and accepted by the OMWBE, and what to bring for the follow-up ‘Certification 201’ workshop

Guidance from experts on becoming a certified business and unlocking new contracting opportunities

This workshop is the first in a two-part series. The ‘Certification 201’ workshop will be offered on May 20, 2025. Event details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.