Around-the-clock closure in DuPont from Pendleton Avenue to Station Drive begins Friday, May 2 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – A busy section of Steilacoom-DuPont Road near Barksdale Station in DuPont will be unavailable to travelers for a weekend in early May. The closure allows crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to connect a new roundabout to Steilacoom-DuPont Road.
Closure details
- At 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, crews will close Steilacoom-DuPont Road to all traffic between Pendleton Avenue and Station Drive.
- Access to and from businesses and hotels at Barksdale Station will be maintained from the business park’s south entrance. Left turns to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will be permitted.
- A signed detour will direct travelers coming from Interstate 5 to take Wilmington Drive to Center Drive. Travelers coming from Steilacoom will first detour from Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Center Drive and then to I-5.
- Fort Lewis’s Integrity Gate will remain accessible via the detour. People accessing the gate should give themselves extra time to navigate the detour.
- Steilacoom-DuPont Road is the truck route for DuPont. Truck traffic will temporarily use Center Drive during the weekend closure.
- Crews will reopen the road by 5 a.m. Monday, May 5.
Travelers are encouraged to add additional time to help prevent delays.
The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.
Once the road reopens, Steilacoom-DuPont Road travelers will be able to use two sections of the roundabout located just north of Station Drive.
Crews will fully open the roundabout once they complete the new I-5/Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange and overpass. The new overpass is scheduled to open as a diverging diamond interchange in 2026. The work is part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.
