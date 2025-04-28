WSDOT seeks comment on Community Engagement Plan update and public outreach work – The Suburban Times

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking comments on proposed updates to its Community Engagement Plan. This is a chance to comment on how WSDOT shares plans with and listens to the public.

WSDOT created the 2016 Community Engagement Plan to ensure residents’ thoughts and concerns are included in project planning and decision making. Public feedback helps set overall priorities for the agency as well as specific projects.

The proposed plan updates include state Environmental Justice goals. Environmental Justice addresses disproportionate environmental and health impacts of the past on specific populations. It focuses on removing harm and prioritizing the equitable distribution of resources and benefits in state projects and programs. The plan also is updated with 2021 Healthy Environment for All Act legislation. The HEAL Act requires state agencies to better involve overburdened communities, Tribes and vulnerable populations.

Share comments

Comments and feedback on the proposed plan update can be emailed to WSDOTCEP@wsdot.wa.gov through Sunday, June 8.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.

Written comments can be mailed to WSDOT, Attn: Bill Bennion, P.O. Box 47373,

Olympia, WA 98504. They should be postmarked by the Friday, June 8, deadline.

WSDOT expects to publish the updated plan this summer.