Webinar series continues for federal workers to learn about Washington benefits and reemployment – The Suburban Times

The Employment Security Department, along with state and local partners, continues its webinar series for federal workers who work and live in Washington state. The next webinar is scheduled for April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. See registration details below.

Nearly 60 participants attended the first webinar on March 20. The webinars, part of the state’s rapid response efforts for large layoffs, are intended to help federal workers who were laid off, facing a furlough or expecting a workforce reduction. The information will help affected workers navigate available unemployment benefits and reemployment resources.

Through April 23, 1,229 federal employees have filed for unemployment benefits in 2025 compared to 717 at this time last year – a 71% increase. February saw the largest number of new unemployment claims from federal employees with 611. March saw a decrease to 245 in new federal claims, and April is at 102.

Topics for the federal employee webinars include:

Unemployment benefits, how to file and any assistance needs.

What to do about health care benefits.

Expanding your job skills through training and educational programs.

Career guidance, job search assistance, and other resources at no cost.

The webinars are a collaboration of state and local agencies and programs that provide support to those who have lost their jobs or facing the potential of workforce reductions. Partners include Employment Security, WorkSource, Local Workforce Development Boards, Washington Health Plan Finder, Washington State Community & Technical Colleges and the Washington State Labor Council.

Registration is open for the two upcoming sessions: