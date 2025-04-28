Warriors inaugural soccer team looks to make sizable impact – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Flashback to the fall of 2023: Chief Leschi Language Arts Teacher Lucas Lunsmann and sophomore Juan Sebastian Flamming discussed how great it would be if Chief Leschi Schools offered a high school soccer team to its student athletes.

Nearly 16 months later, their long-awaited aspirations officially became a reality.

The Chief Leschi Schools athletic program offered a high school boys soccer program for the first time during spring 2025. Since Chief Leschi doesn’t offer a girls team at the school, girls are allowed to compete on the boys squad this season. The first practice was March 3 and the Warriors’ first game was on the road against Tenino on March 18.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.