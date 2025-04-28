Update regarding the Property Owner Sidewalk, Curb, and Driveway Maintenance Policy – The Suburban Times

At the 3/25/2025 Regular Council Meeting, the Council held a study session regarding the draft revisions to the Property Owner Sidewalk, Curb, and Driveway Maintenance Policy.

At the 4/22/2025 Regular Council Meeting, Mayor Frederick announced the sidewalk discussion has been put on hold for several reasons:

1. The current budget does not have funds for sidewalks so it would be more appropriate for a future budget cycle. In addition, there is a lot of budget uncertainty now due to things like inflation, tariffs and other issues. State or federal grants are uncertain, as well.

2. There is a large backlog of required stormwater projects to be paid for using the Stormwater Fund.

3. Sidewalks are not an emergency; the situation has existed for some time.

4. The City of DuPont will not require homeowners to fix their sidewalk in the current environment. No letters will be sent out. If a homeowner wants to voluntarily fix their own sidewalk, they can certainly do that. Related laws and ordinances currently exist for this provision.

5. Finally, if any emergency or unsafe condition arises, the City of DuPont will work to address it.

The current policy can be found in the DuPont Municipal Code, Chapter 14.01 Construction and Maintenance.