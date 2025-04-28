Plan for night and morning road work along SR 7 in Spanaway and Parkland – The Suburban Times

SPANAWAY – Nighttime and morning travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Parkland should plan for more lane closures.

Starting Monday, April 28, travelers will see left lane closures in both directions between Violet Meadows South and 188th Street South.

Work schedule

Northbound SR 7:

7 p.m. Monday through Thursday to 5 a.m. each following day

7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday

6:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound SR 7:

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to 10 a.m. each following day

7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday

The left lane closures allow crews to make changes to the median islands at some intersections.

This work is in addition to other planned lane closures along SR 7 as part of a project to install new traffic lights for people who walk or roll.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

