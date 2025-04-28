Live at the Eleanor Brings Intimate, Genre-Spanning Music Experiences to Tacoma’s Historic Armory – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA — Live at the Eleanor is a new series that enriches the live music scene in the South Sound while elevating Puget Sound artists across a wide range of genres.

The series transforms a hidden gem of a space in the historic Armory into an intimate venue that puts artists and audiences up close in one-of-a-kind performances. In an era of large and increasingly expensive concert events, Live at the Eleanor is a welcome antidote. Exuding bohemian vibes, offering seating clustered around small tables with vintage carpets and exposed brick surroundings, while still providing professional sound and lighting.

Presented in partnership with Northwest Folklife, the Live at the Eleanor series amplifies community and cultural expression through music. Audiences can expect to discover new favorites across folk, soul, Latin, fusion, and more, while enjoying drinks and concessions available for purchase during the event. Although the bar is open, all ages are welcome.

Live at the Eleanor takes place on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer and into the fall, making it a new cultural mainstay in Tacoma. More artists are being booked all the time, ensuring there’s always something new to discover and celebrate.

Tickets are $20 and available now at www.tacomaartslive.org.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and performance starts at 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Tacoma Armory – 1001 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405

Upcoming performances include:

Duo Takinai – Friday, May 2, 2025

Duo Takinai, formed by Dr. Ke Guo and Reynaldo Ruiz, combines Latin American, East Asian, and Eastern Mediterranean influences. Their name comes from the Quechua word “Takina” (music) and the Chinese word “Ai” (love). This multi-instrumentalist pair blends traditional and contemporary styles using Andean and Asian wind instruments, guitar, harp, piano, and world percussion, creating layered, cross-cultural musical journeys.

Rouge – Saturday, May 3, 2025

A sultry, retro French cabaret ensemble, Rouge is led by founder and performer Janet Rayor, whose passion for French chanson and audience connection fuels every show. With Toby Hanson on accordion and Clayton Murray on piano, Rouge offers a delightful mix of joy, pathos, and vintage romance. The group transports audiences to cobblestone streets and candlelit cafés with their rich vocals and captivating presence.

Riio – Friday, May 9, 2025

Known for his dynamic fusion of Spanish pop, cumbia, and Latin rhythms, Riio delivers high-energy performances that turn venues into dance floors. Having performed across Seattle, California, Utah, Las Vegas, and Idaho, he creates immersive shows that radiate joy and connection. Riio blends music and movement to bring people together.

Correo Aereo – Saturday, May 10, 2025

Correo Aereo (“Air Mail”) is an award-winning Latin American/World music group performs traditional music from Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and beyond, combining a stunning array of string and percussive instruments with silken vocal harmonies described as “…locked in carnal embrace” by the Austin Chronicle. Featuring Abel Rocha, Madeleine Sosin, and guest artist Amy Denio, their performances are vibrantly contemporary and deeply rooted in cultural traditions.

Kuwaisiana – Saturday, May 17, 2025

Kuwaisiana is an alternative rock trio with songs in Arabic and English working to push the boundaries of Arab-American and Khaleeji representation by contrasting harsh grunge textures with softer alt-indie elements. The band infuses Arab angst with poetic lyricism to promote multiculturalism, address identity policing, and foster a deeper understanding between people from different backgrounds.

Cafecito – Saturday, May 24, 2025

Cafecito is a Latin trio featuring Kristine Rominski (flute), Obadiah Wrynla (bandoneón), and Stuart Zobel (guitar). Rooted in the rhythms and melodies of Latin America, Cafecito plays a lively blend of traditional danceable tango, South American folk music, and fresh arrangements of pop and classical tunes, reimagining artists like Stevie Wonder, Björk, and Heitor Villa-Lobos through their unique lens.

