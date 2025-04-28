 Honoring ‘Nisqually Pride’ – The Suburban Times

Honoring ‘Nisqually Pride’

Nisqually Pride by Feather Villegas

During the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Leschi Honor Walk at Fort Steilacoom Park, the city of Lakewood marked the Nisqually Loop Trail with temporary interpretive markers to highlight the Tribes’ story and connection to the prairie. 

Unfortunately, one of the signs, titled Nisqually Pride, was mislabeled, incorrectly crediting the artwork of Feather Villegas. The city of Lakewood extends a heartfelt apology to Feather Villegas and the Tribe. 

We are grateful for the relationship we have with the Nisqually Indian Tribe, including the support of the Nisqually Parks Commission and Nisqually artists such as Feather Villegas.

The Nisqually trail partnership project at Fort Steilacoom Park is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

