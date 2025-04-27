 Easter Bunny makes appearance at April Elders Luncheon – The Suburban Times

Easter Bunny makes appearance at April Elders Luncheon

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

The April Elders Luncheon featured an Easter theme on a sunny Friday afternoon at the House of Respect on April 18.

The Easter Bunny, who was accompanied by Elder Wellness Center Executive Director Vernetta Miller, made its way around the facility, visiting the majority of the tables during the luncheon.

The lunch feast included a baked honey mustard glazed ham, roast pork loin, braised beef, scalloped potatoes, wheat rolls, salad and fresh fruit. The dessert was a chocolate cupcake with a chocolate dipped strawberry.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

