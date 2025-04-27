City of Tacoma Encourages Community Members to Think ‘Beyond the Bin’ – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is partnering with Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Northwest Center, and the Northwest Furniture Bank to encourage community members to think “Beyond the Bin” during a series of free collection events designed to keep valuable materials out of landfills by giving them a second life in the community.

From May through September 2025, community members can drop off unwanted reusable items every second and fourth Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center, located at 3510 S. Mullen Street.

Donated clothing, toys, housewares, small appliances, furniture, and more will be accepted. Certain materials, including mattresses, large appliances, and hazardous waste, will not be accepted.

Donations will be collected on a first-come, first-served basis, and collection will end once trucks are full.

Items donated through “Beyond the Bin” will be redistributed or repurposed, benefiting the community while reducing the number of reusable materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

More details, including a full list of accepted items and event dates, are available at cityoftacoma.org/beyondthebin.