Chief Leschi Schools breaks ground on food forest – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

Student learning at Chief Leschi Schools will be expanded once more as staff and students broke ground on a campus food forest located by the football stadium on April 2.

In collaboration with the University of Washington, development on the space started in mid-to-late January with native plants planted in the area shortly after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chief Leschi Schools Lushootseed Teacher and Director of Culture David Sway-la Duenas said the school is always looking for ways to expand the resources it has around campus for student learning.

“The food forest is an extension of and influenced by the work that was taking place in a more controlled setting in the Indigenous culinary garden, and also Lake Leschi,” Duenas said. “We were looking to create another outdoor space for our teachers to bring our students. … What it could mean for quite a few of our kids is a sense of agency, and a place they can go access and manipulate the natural world for a tangible end.”

Duenas is hoping students and staff make the most out of it for years to come.

Read the rest of Chief Leschi Schools breaks ground on food forest on Puyallup Tribe.

