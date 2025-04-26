Pouched Rat Checkups – The Suburban Times

Azizi, Xena, and Zuri—Point Defiance Zoo’s trio of East African savannah pouched rats—recently had their routine wellness exams at the zoo’s healthcare clinic.

Under gentle anesthesia, the veterinary team performed x-rays and ultrasounds, checked their big, bright eyes, tiny pink paws, and oversized ears, and admired their long, curved orange teeth—strong from iron and always growing, like all rodent incisors.

The team also peeked into their hamster-like cheek pouches, perfect for storing snacks on the go. At just over 3 pounds each, these young rats—born in January 2024—are thriving.

Native to southern Africa, pouched rats are larger than your average pet rat, measuring up to two feet long including their tails. They’re also sniffing superstars, with more scent-detection genes than dogs!

Want to see them?

Catch Azizi, Xena, and Zuri sprinting across the stage bridge during the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show, starting May 3.

The post Pouched Rat Checkups appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.