Pierce County Medical Examiner seeks family or friends for 300 unclaimed decedents – The Suburban Times

What happens when someone dies, and no one claims their body? In the case of Pierce County, Wash., the Medical Examiner’s office arranges the cremation of the decedents and provides a respectful ceremony at a final resting place.

A public memorial and gathering will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor to inter the cremains of those who remain unclaimed.

More than 300 individuals who died in Pierce County from prior to November 9, 2024, have not been claimed by family members or friends. In some instances, relatives cannot be found. In other cases, family members decline to take possession.

The list of decedents, including date and location of death, may be viewed here.

To give the community one last chance to claim deceased individuals before the cremains are interred, the Medical Examiner’s office invites interested parties to review the online list of decedents and contact the office at 253-798-6494.