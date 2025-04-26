 Pierce County Medical Examiner seeks family or friends for 300 unclaimed decedents – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Medical Examiner seeks family or friends for 300 unclaimed decedents

· · Leave a Comment ·

What happens when someone dies, and no one claims their body? In the case of Pierce County, Wash., the Medical Examiner’s office arranges the cremation of the decedents and provides a respectful ceremony at a final resting place.

A public memorial and gathering will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor to inter the cremains of those who remain unclaimed.

More than 300 individuals who died in Pierce County from prior to November 9, 2024, have not been claimed by family members or friends. In some instances, relatives cannot be found. In other cases, family members decline to take possession.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

The list of decedents, including date and location of death, may be viewed here. 

To give the community one last chance to claim deceased individuals before the cremains are interred, the Medical Examiner’s office invites interested parties to review the online list of decedents and contact the office at 253-798-6494.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.