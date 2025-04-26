Notice of Public Hearing City of Lakewood 2025 Carry Forward Budget Adjustment – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the 2025 Carry Forward Budget Adjustment. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.

The hearing will take place at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. If you would like to provide live virtual Public Testimony join the meeting by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373

Written testimony may be submitted in advance to the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Copies of the 2025 Carry Forward Budget adjustment can be viewed at https://cityoflakewood.us/finance/biennial-budget/.

For further information, please call Tho Kraus, Deputy City Manager at (253) 983-7706.