Enjoy a birthday party fit for the Queen at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum  – The Suburban Times

It is Queen Victoria’s birthday and the residents and laborers at Fort Nisqually are eager to celebrate! On Saturday, May 17 step back into 1855 and join in the festivities for the queen’s birthday as they would have been held at the British-owned Hudson’s Bay Company trading post.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy Victorian finery and the coming of summer with ladies and gentlemen dressed in their finest clothes, rain or shine, for a day of revelry. At 11:30 a.m., enjoy the procession of gentlemen cued in by bagpipes. The celebration will continue with a toast, musket volley and cannon fire. The Fort’s Chief Factor, Dr. Tolmie, will lead the celebrations as he proclaims the day a holiday. Play a game of croquet with the Factor, visit with the blacksmiths and observe the intricate steps of a maypole dance.

Visitors looking for a more refined experience may join in a Victorian tea party, make their own tiny bouquets or tussie mussies to share with a friend or keep for themselves, and find hands-on crafts and activities throughout the Fort grounds. The kitchen will be bustling as the cooks make special treats for guests to try.

Back by popular demand, guests may also purchase a ticket to enjoy a carriage ride through the apple orchard. This horse-drawn experience is unique to the Queen’s birthday celebration and fun for the whole family.

This event is free for Fort Nisqually members. Individual admission starts at $13.50 with special rates for families and discounts for military and seniors. Carriage rides require a separate ticket purchase not included in admission. Visit fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970 for more information and to purchase tickets.