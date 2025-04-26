Bug – the latest live production at Tacoma Little Theatre – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Don and Peg Doman.

“Letts exploits audience uncertainties and the play benefits enormously from the claustrophobic intimacy of a space capable of making scripts seem more convincing than they might play out elsewhere.”

Peg and I got to see the final dress rehearsal Thursday night with our Rotary friend Jan Brazzell. Our front row seats were just a few feet away from the madness that would soon be on us. The stage for “Bug” by Tracy Letts at Tacoma Little Theatre is just a motel room, but by the end of the play it has almost becomes a butcher shop. In between is the horrer of fear and lothing. Director Blake R. York has done a fantastic production with that fear and loathing and god knows what else the people we see on stage are acting out.

“Bug” by Tracy Letts is a psychological thriller that explores themes of paranoia, addiction, and the breakdown of reality. Live performances have been praised for their intense atmosphere, compelling performances, and the play’s ability to leave audiences unsettled and questioning what they’ve seen.

Tracy S. Letts is an American actor, playwright, and screenwriter. He started his career at the Steppenwolf Theatre before making his Broadway debut as a playwright for August: Osage County, for which he received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. (Wikipedia)

This is not a teaser, but more like details of interest. We get to see interviews of Managing Artistic Director Chris Serface, Director Blake R. York and the view point of actress Cassie Jo Fastabend. We have seen Cassie in numerous productions on stage at Tacoma Little Theatre, but not totally naked and Morally beautiful. . .

It was also great to see Bil Nowick as Peter Evans in this production. We had just seen him prior to this show in the TLT debut of “Lorca In A Green Dress.” Back to back reviews show Bil as a young actor on the way up. We hope to see more of The PLU graduate in the future at TLT and other venues as well.

Get your tickets for “Bug” as soon as you can and get the best seats you can as well. You can’t beat front row seats with just a few feet of difference.