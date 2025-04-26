Arrive Alive – The Suburban Times

High school graduations are coming up again here in Pierce County. Take a look at how Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, the Puyallup Extrication Team, Puyallup Police, Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Sheriff team up to bring the Arrive Alive program to our young adults here in Pierce County. We hope to increase awareness amongst our teens about the dangers of drunk, high and distracted driving on our roadways.
