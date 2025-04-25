Sniff Out and Report Pollution – The Suburban Times

To ensure the health and safety of our stormwater system and waterways, residents are encouraged to identify and eliminate sources of pollution. This includes reporting discharges, spills or dumping of illegal substances into our storm drains. These kinds of items are often identified by:

Chemical smells

Foamy residues

Oily sheen or colored liquids

Sewage odors

Muddy construction runoff

Call the City’s Illicit Discharge Hotline at 253.208.7925 to report suspicious discharges. City staff will respond, investigate the source and clean up any ongoing pollution.