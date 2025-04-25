Letter: There will be no swinging in my town – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The Case of the Vanished Swing

In the town of Blippity-Bloop, on the square’s sunny ring,

Stood a marvelous, magical, musical swing.

It creaked and it squeaked, it groaned and it sang,

A tune so delightful, the whole village rang.

For one hundred and twenty bright, blustery years,

It brought joy and laughter, and sometimes some tears.

But Mayor Minaur, with a scowl and a frown,

Declared, “This swing is the oddest in town!”

He huddled with Lawless, the Dictator Grand,

Who ruled with a whistle and wave of his hand.

They whispered and plotted, they schemed and they planned,

To rid the town square of that swing so unplanned.

“It swings without reason! It swings without care!

It swings when no children are even out there!”

“It’s sacred!” cried Minaur. “It’s spooky!” said Lawless.

“It must be removed, for it’s clearly quite lawless!”

So deep in the night, when the moon hid its face,

They tiptoed and crept to the old swing’s place.

With hammers and wrenches and a big burlap sack,

They dismantled the swing and they didn’t look back.

By dawn, the town square was empty and bare,

No swing to be seen, just a hole and some air.

The townsfolk awoke and gathered around,

They scratched at their heads and stared at the ground.

“Where’s our dear swing?” little Timmy did shout.

“It vanished!” said Granny. “It just up and went out!”

But Minaur and Lawless, with innocent grins,

Said, “Swings are for sinners! And also for twins!”

They built in its place a statue so grand,

Of Minaur and Lawless, both shaking a hand.

But the townsfolk just sighed and went on their way,

For swings bring more joy than statues, they say.

And sometimes at night, when the moon’s shining bright,

You can hear a soft creaking, just out of sight.

A whisper, a giggle, a ghostly old tune,

Of a swing that once danced under sun and the moon.