 Letter: There will be no swinging in my town – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: There will be no swinging in my town

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The Case of the Vanished Swing

In the town of Blippity-Bloop, on the square’s sunny ring,
Stood a marvelous, magical, musical swing.
It creaked and it squeaked, it groaned and it sang,
A tune so delightful, the whole village rang.

dupont village walking tour

For one hundred and twenty bright, blustery years,
It brought joy and laughter, and sometimes some tears.
But Mayor Minaur, with a scowl and a frown,
Declared, “This swing is the oddest in town!”

He huddled with Lawless, the Dictator Grand,
Who ruled with a whistle and wave of his hand.
They whispered and plotted, they schemed and they planned,
To rid the town square of that swing so unplanned.

“It swings without reason! It swings without care!
It swings when no children are even out there!”
“It’s sacred!” cried Minaur. “It’s spooky!” said Lawless.
“It must be removed, for it’s clearly quite lawless!”

So deep in the night, when the moon hid its face,
They tiptoed and crept to the old swing’s place.
With hammers and wrenches and a big burlap sack,
They dismantled the swing and they didn’t look back.

By dawn, the town square was empty and bare,
No swing to be seen, just a hole and some air.
The townsfolk awoke and gathered around,
They scratched at their heads and stared at the ground.

“Where’s our dear swing?” little Timmy did shout.
“It vanished!” said Granny. “It just up and went out!”
But Minaur and Lawless, with innocent grins,
Said, “Swings are for sinners! And also for twins!”

They built in its place a statue so grand,
Of Minaur and Lawless, both shaking a hand.
But the townsfolk just sighed and went on their way,
For swings bring more joy than statues, they say.

And sometimes at night, when the moon’s shining bright,
You can hear a soft creaking, just out of sight.
A whisper, a giggle, a ghostly old tune,
Of a swing that once danced under sun and the moon.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.