 Letter: Get Home – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Get Home

· · Leave a Comment ·

By David and Charlotte Anderson

“HOME” Decorative Rustic Letters declared the label on the box.

Someone had rearranged the letters to spell MEOH which, as it turns out, apparently wasn’t viewed with amusement as a return to the store proved.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

The letters had been rearranged as originally intended.

Turns out, MEOH isn’t a word.

As a matter of fact, there are no words, at all, using all four letters, that can spell anything but home. Rearrange them however you want and the only word you will always get, and only get, is home.

Get home.

The wish, the heart, the mind, the emotions, all, for most people, express the longing to get home.

“Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam
Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home
A charm from the skies seems to hallow us there
Which seek thro’ the world, is ne’er met elsewhere
Home! Home!
Sweet, sweet home!
There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home!

“An exile from home splendor dazzles in vain
Oh give me my lowly thatched cottage again
The birds singing gaily that came at my call
And gave me the peace of mind dearer than all
Home, home, sweet, sweet home
There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home!”

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

These lyrics penned in 1823 by American actor and dramatist John Howard Payne to “Home! Sweet Home!” were reputedly banned from being played in Union Army camps during the American Civil War “for being too redolent of hearth and home and so likely to incite desertion” (Wikipedia).

The final scene of MGM’s “The Wizard of Oz” has Dorothy (played by Judy Garland), after she had returned from the Land of Oz, telling her family “there’s no place like home.”

Australian Joan Sutherland, “widely regarded as one of the greatest sopranos of all time,” sang “Home Sweet Home” at her two stage farewells.

No matter how the letters are unscrambled, you will always and forever get home.

Get home.

Grand and ornate, or simple and unpretentious, there is no place like home.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

There is within the human heart a homing device, a recording of familiar songs and childhood memories, and it is always drawing, forever tugging, and faithfully leading us home.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.