for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf – The Suburban Times

“…somebody/anybody, sing a black girl’s song, bring her out to know herself to know you…”

Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present Ntozake Shange’s land-mark choreopoem for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf. Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other’s truth, passion and humor. This fusion of poetry, dance, music and song explodes off the stage and touches the hearts and minds of all those who experience it. It’s time for joy. It’s time for sisterhood. It’s time for colored girls.

Director, Michelle N Matlock says, “We are witnessing an era where our civil rights are being dismantled, where progress feels like it is slipping through our fingers, and where it can feel as if we are not winning. But through this production of for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. I want to shift the lens. I want to use this play to uplift, to revel in joy, and to envision a future where Black women are ruling the world with power, wisdom, and compassion.

The stories within these 20 monologues are sacred—they are history, they are testimony, they are truth. In this production, these stories become a ritual of remembrance, carried out by women who already know their power. They are not broken, they are not waiting to be saved. They come together as a community, as leaders of a new and sustainable world, to honor and recall the lived experiences of their foremothers.

I want to present a different, innovative way to tell these stories—one that does not solely focus on the tragedy, but instead on the strength, resilience, and vision of Black women. Yes, each actor will fully embody their characters, committing to the depth and truth of each piece with skilled craft. But they will not live in the trauma as if it is their present. Instead, they will stand in the future, looking back, recalling these moments as part of a necessary ritual—one that fortifies them, that strengthens their leadership, that reminds them of who they are and where they must go.

Through this approach, we are not just telling these stories; we are reclaiming them and transforming them into a powerful act of self-determination. This is a vision of “For Colored Girls” that is not just about survival—it is about the future we deserve, and the women who will lead us there.”

The incredible cast features Canae Machelle, Courtnee Ramos, Kristina Dustan, La Chelle Heard, Lindsey T .H. Jackson, Nyah Hart, with understudies ShaVanety Jones and Sylvia Musselman.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is directed by Michelle N. Matlock, choreographed by DéShawn Morton with lighting design by Alonna Hall, costume design by Aleeza McCant, scenic design by Bernice F. Marlow, and properties design/scenic assistance by Kiana Kendall. The scenic artist consultant is Ashley Roy-Simpson and sound design support is Brookelyne Peterson The stage manager is Maisha Rice and the assistant stage manager is Andrea Weston-Smart.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf runs from May 23-June 8, 2025, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Our pay what you can and industry night is Sunday, June 1st at 7:30pm.

Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org to book online.

Please note: this production contains strong language, reflections on rape and abuse, and mature themes.

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

By Ntozake Shange

Directed by Michelle N. Matlock

LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE

Lakewood Playhouse’s mission is to build community through theatre. Our 175 seat theatre performs shows in-the-round in the Seattle/Tacoma metropolitan area in the Lakewood Towne Center.

ADDRESS

5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

PHONE

(253) 588-0042

EMAIL

boxoffice@lakewoodplayhouse.org

WEBSITE

www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

For more information or press tickets, please contact Producing Artistic Director, Joseph C. Walsh at jwalsh@lakewoodplayhouse.org