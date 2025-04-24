Rep. Mari Leavitt Leads Legislative Wins for Animal Welfare in Washington – The Suburban Times

Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) is leading the charge to protect animals and the people who care for them—successfully advancing multiple bills to strengthen Washington’s animal welfare laws and public safety protections.

Yesterday, Governor Bob Ferguson signed her latest bill—Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1201—into law.

The legislation ensures that during natural disasters or extreme weather events, emergency shelters are prepared to accommodate pets, so families aren’t forced to choose between their safety and their beloved animals.

“Pets are family—and no one should have to leave theirs behind in a crisis,” said Rep. Leavitt. “This law makes sure our emergency planning reflects the reality that so many people rely on their pets for comfort, protection, and connection.”

Under the new law, local emergency management plans must:

Identify shelters that allow people and pets to stay together,

Include those plans in official preparedness documents, and

Publish that information online so residents can plan ahead.

The bill follows best practices and aligns with federal guidelines under the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards (PETS) Act.

HB 1201 is just one part of Rep. Leavitt’s broader legislative commitment to animal welfare and public safety:

In 2023, she sponsored HB 1157, which aimed to end the use of wild and exotic animals in traveling shows and circuses. That bill helped elevate public awareness about the unethical treatment of animals used for entertainment and passed this year.

This year, her bill HB 1046—now on the Governor’s desk—would protect Good Samaritans who break into a vehicle to rescue a child, vulnerable adult, or pet in immediate danger. The bill provides civil immunity for those acting in good faith to save a life.

“I’ve fought to make sure our laws reflect compassion and common sense—because protecting animals also means protecting the people who love them,” said Leavitt. “From rescuing pets in distress to ensuring families stay together during emergencies, we’re building a more humane and resilient Washington.”

HB 1201 takes effect 90 days after the end of the 2025 legislative session.