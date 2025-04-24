Puyallup’s Annual Independence Day Celebration “Red, White & Kaboom” Set for July 3, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce.
Puyallup, WA — Mark your calendars and gather your family and friends—Puyallup’s favorite Independence Day celebration is back and better than ever! Proudly presented by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan, and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, the Red, White & Kaboom Festival returns on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM at the Gold and Teal Lots of the Washington State Fairgrounds.
A Full Day of Fun for All Ages
Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a runner, or just here for the fireworks, this event has something for everyone:
- Live music all day on the Teal Lot stage
- 5K Fun Run by All Things Fun Sports!
- Classic Car Show by Cruise Puyallup
- Beer Garden for ages 21+
- Kids’ Corner with crafts, games, and face painting
- Food trucks, market vendors, and local artists
Live Music Lineup – Red, White & Rock On!
- 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM | KimArcherBand
- 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM | HairNation
- 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM | SaltwaterSky
- 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM | Nite Wave
Red, White & Kaboom 5K
Kick off your celebration with the Red, White & Kaboom 5K! Hosted by All Things Fun Sports, this fun run starts and ends on July 3rd—just in time to jump into the full day of
festivities.
Register here: https://raceroster.com/events/2025/103137/red-white-and-kaboom-5k
Car Show Sponsored by Puyallup Towing
Shiny chrome and classic vibes! Sign up to show off your ride. Limited spaces available— register early!
Register here: https://pscc.ticketspice.com/red-white-kaboom-2025
Food & Drink
- Beer Garden (21+): Featuring a variety of cold beverages
- Food Trucks: Starvin Marvin Hot Dogs, Tacos Mirrey, Kama’aina Grill, Just a Pizza My Mind, Sweet Lips Ice, Squishy Pop, TNT Espresso & Mini Donuts, Alaska Weathervane Scallop Truck
Shop & Explore
- Market Vendors & Makers: From handcrafted goods to gourmet snacks
Interested vendors: Contact Lisa Owens at Lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com
Kids’ Corner
Face painting, balloon artists, corn hole, crafts, and more! Vendor inquiries: Lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com
Fireworks Spectacular at 10:00 PM
End the night with a bang! Don’t miss our professional fireworks display lighting up the summer sky starting at 10:00 PM sharp.
Parking Information
A Gold Lot vehicle pass is required.
Purchase your pass here: https://pscc.ticketspice.com/red-white-kaboom-2025
Come early, stay late, and celebrate America’s birthday Puyallup-style at Red, White & Kaboom 2025!
