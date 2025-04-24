 Puyallup’s Annual Independence Day Celebration “Red, White & Kaboom” Set for July 3, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce.

Puyallup, WA — Mark your calendars and gather your family and friends—Puyallup’s favorite Independence Day celebration is back and better than ever! Proudly presented by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan, and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, the Red, White & Kaboom Festival returns on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM at the Gold and Teal Lots of the Washington State Fairgrounds.

A Full Day of Fun for All Ages

Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a runner, or just here for the fireworks, this event has something for everyone:

  • Live music all day on the Teal Lot stage
  • 5K Fun Run by All Things Fun Sports!
  • Classic Car Show by Cruise Puyallup
  • Beer Garden for ages 21+
  • Kids’ Corner with crafts, games, and face painting
  • Food trucks, market vendors, and local artists

Live Music Lineup – Red, White & Rock On!

  • 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM | KimArcherBand
  • 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM | HairNation
  • 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM | SaltwaterSky
  • 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM | Nite Wave

Red, White & Kaboom 5K

Kick off your celebration with the Red, White & Kaboom 5K! Hosted by All Things Fun Sports, this fun run starts and ends on July 3rd—just in time to jump into the full day of

festivities.

Register here: https://raceroster.com/events/2025/103137/red-white-and-kaboom-5k

Car Show Sponsored by Puyallup Towing

Shiny chrome and classic vibes! Sign up to show off your ride. Limited spaces available— register early!

Register here: https://pscc.ticketspice.com/red-white-kaboom-2025

Food & Drink

  • Beer Garden (21+): Featuring a variety of cold beverages
  • Food Trucks: Starvin Marvin Hot Dogs, Tacos Mirrey, Kama’aina Grill, Just a Pizza My Mind, Sweet Lips Ice, Squishy Pop, TNT Espresso & Mini Donuts, Alaska Weathervane Scallop Truck

Shop & Explore

  • Market Vendors & Makers: From handcrafted goods to gourmet snacks

Interested vendors: Contact Lisa Owens at Lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com

Kids’ Corner

Face painting, balloon artists, corn hole, crafts, and more! Vendor inquiries: Lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com

Fireworks Spectacular at 10:00 PM

End the night with a bang! Don’t miss our professional fireworks display lighting up the summer sky starting at 10:00 PM sharp.

Parking Information

A Gold Lot vehicle pass is required.

Purchase your pass here: https://pscc.ticketspice.com/red-white-kaboom-2025

 Come early, stay late, and celebrate America’s birthday Puyallup-style at Red, White & Kaboom 2025!

