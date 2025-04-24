 Plan for daytime lane closures on southbound I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge April 26-27 – The Suburban Times

Plan for daytime lane closures on southbound I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge April 26-27

DUPONT –Travelers will see weekend daytime lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 approaching the Nisqually River Bridge during the morning hours of Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close one lane of southbound I-5 approaching the bridge. The lane closure creates a work zone so crews can inspect the bridge using a specialized under bridge inspection truck.

Work schedule:

  • 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26
  • 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 27

What to expect:

  • Reducing southbound I-5 to two lanes approaching the bridge will create delays for travelers.

The work is performed during daylight hours for safety.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Sign up for email updates to get the latest information on highway projects in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

