Plan for daytime lane closures on southbound I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge April 26-27 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT –Travelers will see weekend daytime lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 approaching the Nisqually River Bridge during the morning hours of Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close one lane of southbound I-5 approaching the bridge. The lane closure creates a work zone so crews can inspect the bridge using a specialized under bridge inspection truck.

Work schedule:

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 27

What to expect:

Reducing southbound I-5 to two lanes approaching the bridge will create delays for travelers.

The work is performed during daylight hours for safety.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

