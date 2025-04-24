Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday – The Suburban Times

Calling all volunteers! Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday, April 26! Can you help? We’re looking for volunteers to come together to prepare our parks for the spring and summer seasons. We’ll be working from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sites where we need help include:

Edgewater Park

Fort Steilacoom Park

Harry Todd Park

Kiwanis Park

Springbrook Park

Community Garden in Lake City

Please pre-register. You can sign up as an individual or sign up a group! The more the merrier! Register online here.