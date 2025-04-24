 Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday

· · Leave a Comment ·

Calling all volunteers! Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday, April 26! Can you help? We’re looking for volunteers to come together to prepare our parks for the spring and summer seasons. We’ll be working from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sites where we need help include:

  • Edgewater Park
  • Fort Steilacoom Park
  • Harry Todd Park
  • Kiwanis Park
  • Springbrook Park
  • Community Garden in Lake City

Please pre-register. You can sign up as an individual or sign up a group! The more the merrier! Register online here.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.