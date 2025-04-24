 Letter: Heaven’s Joys, Earth’s A Reflection – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Heaven’s Joys, Earth’s A Reflection

· · Leave a Comment ·

He’s non-stop, forever in motion, leaping for bubbles, fleeing with ‘his kids’ incoming waves, like them enjoying the sunset.

If heaven were a reward for sheer, unadulterated and boundless-and-free joy, would it not be bestowed upon dogs?

Do not dogs everywhere, if somehow escaping their leash, rejoice at their freedom and demonstrate endless sun-kissed exuberance chasing happily about in the shallows of beaches with those who love them?

Isn’t it true that with dogs there is no pretense, no posturing, and only one life to dedicate, unconditionally, all their devotion to you?

Only one life.

To dedicate.

Unconditionally.

All their devotion.

To you.

Such are the behaviors that sustain life.

Reveling in love and laughter.

‘Escaping our leash’ so as to behold the beauty of creation.

In company with those to whom we have dedicated our lives, those we love.

That’s heaven.

On earth.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.