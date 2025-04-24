Letter: Heaven’s Joys, Earth’s A Reflection – The Suburban Times

He’s non-stop, forever in motion, leaping for bubbles, fleeing with ‘his kids’ incoming waves, like them enjoying the sunset.

If heaven were a reward for sheer, unadulterated and boundless-and-free joy, would it not be bestowed upon dogs?

Do not dogs everywhere, if somehow escaping their leash, rejoice at their freedom and demonstrate endless sun-kissed exuberance chasing happily about in the shallows of beaches with those who love them?

Isn’t it true that with dogs there is no pretense, no posturing, and only one life to dedicate, unconditionally, all their devotion to you?

Only one life.

To dedicate.

Unconditionally.

All their devotion.

To you.

Such are the behaviors that sustain life.

Reveling in love and laughter.

‘Escaping our leash’ so as to behold the beauty of creation.

In company with those to whom we have dedicated our lives, those we love.

That’s heaven.

On earth.