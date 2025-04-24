 Letter: Comments on April 21 Lakewood City Council Meeting – The Suburban Times

Letter: Comments on April 21 Lakewood City Council Meeting

Submitted by Cindy Gardner.

I would like to address the comments that Mayor Whalen made at the City Council meeting on April 21, 2025.

First I would like to thank the Mayor for his detailed and heartfelt speech regarding the housing dictates from the State of WA. It must be so frustrating to be on the City Council and try to appease both the State and its local citizens.

While I can certainly appreciate that the State of WA is dictating the growth of our community, it is not saying exactly where that growth has to be located. Hopefully the City Council can take into consideration the voices it has heard on this matter and not go forward with the MFTE and RTA plans as they now stand.

Thank you to the Lakewood Planning Commission for hearing our voice and supporting growth in a more logical and planned manner.

