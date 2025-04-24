 DuPont: Street Maintenance – Cracks Sealing – The Suburban Times

DuPont: Street Maintenance – Cracks Sealing

The City of DuPont will conduct street maintenance by cracks sealing the City Streets over multiple phases. First phase will be Center DR and Civic DR.

Weather dependent, this work occurs on Saturday April 26. Working hours: 7 am to 4 pm.

Improvements

Neighbors will see the infill of asphalt cracks. This is a preventative maintenance effort that has worked well in extending the life of our streets.

Construction Zone

3 to 5 trucks will be working on a street lane. Watch out for work crews and trucks as they
progress down the street.

Thank you for your patience as we improve the streets of DuPont. If you have questions, please contact Public Works at (253) 964-8121.

