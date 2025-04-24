Community Call: Place Markers and Clean Headstones in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Grave Concerns Association.

Want to make a real difference in just one morning?

Join Grave Concerns Association for a volunteer work party at the Western State Hospital Historic Cemetery in partnership with the City of Lakewood’s Parks Appreciation Day.

📅 Saturday, April 26

🕘 9 AM – 12 PM

📍 Fort Steilacoom Park

We’ll be placing 40 new grave markers and cleaning headstones to honor those who were buried without recognition—many of whom were veterans or patients at Western State Hospital.

No experience is needed and tools will be provided. This is a meaningful way to give back to your community and ensure that no one is forgotten.

All are welcome!

Learn more or get in touch by visiting wshgraveconcerns.org or scanning the QR code on the flyer.

This project is proudly funded in part by the City of Lakewood Lodging Tax Grant.