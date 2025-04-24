Administration employee retires after 34-year career with Puyallup Tribe – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Deputy Administrator Mike Bowechop celebrated his last day of work before retirement with his friends and coworkers on April 15 with a farewell party in the Tribal Administration building.

Bowechop began working with Tribes all the way back in the ‘70s, spending his summers working with the Makah Tribe and Washington State University at the Ozette Archeological Site. After a few years, he was employed directly with the Makah Tribe in its Planning Department, and later transitioned into the same department for the Tulalip Tribe.

Beginning his career with the Puyallup Tribe in 1991, Bowechop was originally hired as a compliance officer. Over the years, however, his responsibilities grew considerably with added duties including legislative analyst, special projects, acting administrative manager and most recently, deputy administrator.

