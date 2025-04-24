 27th Street Business District Draft Plan to go Before City Council – The Suburban Times

27th Street Business District Draft Plan to go Before City Council

· · Leave a Comment ·

During its meeting on Monday, May 5, the City Council will hold a study session on the draft plan for the 27th Street Business District. 

The draft plan is the result of more than a year of work by City staff, including a community survey that asked residents and business owners for thoughts on what they would like the area to look like in the future. The goal was to identify policies, actions and projects that will support growth, population and employment forecasts for this historic business center.

Additional study sessions and a public hearing will occur later this year. Look for updates in future issues of Headlines.

Reader Interactions

