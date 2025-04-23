Thank you, volunteers – The Suburban Times

Volunteers are the heart of the community at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. In honor of National Volunteer Week (April 20–26), the zoo is proud to celebrate the time, talent, and passion our volunteers dedicate in support of our mission to inspire and conserve.

In 2024, 274 volunteers donated a remarkable 24,890 hours of service, equivalent to more than 3,100 workdays—to help create memorable experiences for guests and care for the animals.

“This year, our focus was on building community, and our volunteers delivered in extraordinary ways,” said Stacey Luhring, the zoo’s volunteer engagement coordinator.

Some of the highlights include:

Interpretive volunteers shared stories of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium animals with 115,616 guests, engaging guests with meaningful, educational experiences.

Volunteers from Kids’ Zone and the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater facilitated 660 close encounters, connecting 34,361 guests with animals in an up-close and personal way.

Volunteers developed empathy for wildlife with 674 K-5 elementary students (our future conservationists) at Lister and Arlington elementary schools

The 28 volunteer divers contributed an impressive 30% of all husbandry and scientific dives (511 of 1,715 total), enhancing dive operations and contributing to animal well-being.

“Volunteers have a deep, collective impact on the zoo and aquariums,” said Luhring. “We can do incredible things for our guests and animals because of the community support our volunteers provide. We’re so grateful for their energy, compassion, and commitment.”

A huge congratulations to these 2024 Volunteer Engagement Award Winners:

Brightman Volunteer Achievement Award: Tom Reardon – Honors a volunteer for their outstanding contributions and strong commitment to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s core values.

Rookie of the Year: Bob Yeager – Recognized for going above expectations during their first year of volunteering.

Rising Stars: Walt Bursdall & Shelby Grover – Volunteers demonstrating continued dedication and service as they grow to be leaders in the volunteer community.

Unsung Heroes: Tony Ciocca & Jackie Cooper-Clement – Calmly making a big difference through their hard work, selfless dedication, and humble initiative to further our mission.

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, we extend our heartfelt thanks to every volunteer who partners with Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Your passion fuels our mission and makes a lasting impact.

Interested in Volunteering?

If you love animals and care about the environment, there’s a place for you at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Visit our volunteer page to learn more about adult and youth opportunities.

