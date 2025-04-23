 Public Hearing on South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Update on May 21 – The Suburban Times

Public Hearing on South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Update on May 21

TACOMA, Wash. — On May 21, no earlier than 6 p.m., the Tacoma Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed code amendments to the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD) and Tacoma Municipal Code (TMC) Title 13. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person (Tacoma Municipal Building Council Chambers, 747 Market St., 1st Floor) and virtual options to attend (on Zoom or by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the meeting ID: 844 1662 4153). Details on how to participate in the hearing and submit comments on the proposal are available online at cityoftacoma.org/stgpd

The South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District is an overlay zoning and regulatory district established to protect the South Tacoma aquifer by regulating high impact uses, hazardous material handling, and stormwater infiltration within its boundaries. As mandated by the State Growth Management Act, and in accordance with City Council guidance, City code is currently under review to determine if adjustments are needed to further protect the South Tacoma aquifer system.  

On May 15, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., community members are invited to an informational meeting at STAR Center (3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma, WA 98409) to learn more about the project and proposed code updates, and how to provide comments during the Planning Commission public hearing comment period. 
 

Community members may submit written comments to the Planning Department at planning@cityoftacoma.org or the Tacoma Planning Commission, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402 by 5 p.m. on May 23. The Planning Commission will use the input received during the public comment period to finalize their recommendations to the City Council. Community members seeking details regarding the proposed code amendments in the STGPD and TMC Title 13 can visit cityoftacoma.org/stgpd or contact Senior Planner Maryam Moeinian at MMoeinian@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 532-1446. 

