Letter: Why I Refuse to Be Defined by Labels – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

In an era increasingly dominated by tribalism and binary thinking, I find myself resisting the urge—and the pressure—to choose a side. Left or right. Conservative or liberal. Blue or red. These labels, once shorthand for political leanings, have become ideological cages. They distort. They divide. And more often than not, they erase the complexity of the individual.

People are not platforms. We are shaped by our experiences, our values, our doubts, and our contradictions. We each carry wounds—some visible, others less so—that make us susceptible to misinformation, to propaganda, to narratives crafted not to inform, but to manipulate. And in the absence of a truly credible and intellectually honest media, these narratives flourish.

This erosion of journalistic integrity did not begin recently. It accelerated during the Vietnam era, when the public’s trust in government and media institutions began to fracture. That disillusionment never fully healed. Instead, it metastasized into cynicism and polarization, hollowing out the public square.

Today, we see a new generation—young people who are, once again, refusing silence. They’re taking to the streets, raising their voices against systems they believe no longer serve them. They are mocked by some, dismissed by others. But history has taught us that when the young are ignored, societies do so at their peril.

This is not a crisis of partisanship—it’s a crisis of empathy. Of moral clarity. Of respect for one another’s humanity. If we cannot rediscover a shared sense of dignity, of basic honesty in how we engage with each other, we risk sinking into a kind of national self-harm. A slow-motion unraveling of the democratic experiment.

To avoid that fate, we must abandon the simplistic narratives that seek to define us and begin the harder work of listening, of learning, of being present with each other’s truths. We must rise—not as partisans—but as people.