Join Us for the 53rd Sound to Narrows Run & Walk! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound to Narrows.

Get ready to hit the streets of Tacoma! The MultiCare Sound to Narrows is just around the corner, and we’re inviting runners, walkers, families, and friends of all ages and fitness levels to join in the fun.

📅 Date: Saturday, June 14th, 2025

📍 Location: Vassault Park and Pt. Defiance Park, Tacoma, WA

⏰ Time: Races start between 7:30am-8:30am

The Sound to Narrows has something for everyone—whether you’re a runner aiming for your personal best or you want to take in the beauty of Pt. Defiance Park with friends as you master hills. Choose from the 12K (run or walk), 5K (run or walk), 2K kids run, or diaper dash for kids 4 years & under.

What to Expect:

• 🥇 Finisher medals for all participants

• 👟 T-shirts for all participants

• 🎶 music, local vendor booths, and food trucks

Why Participate?

This isn’t just about breaking a sweat—it’s about building community. Proceeds from the event will support food security in Pierce County. Specifically, the MultiCare Women, Infant, and Children’s program (WIC) and Mary Bridge Summer Meals for kids. The programs make a real difference right here in Tacoma/Pierce County neighborhoods.

Registration

Sign up today at SoundtoNarrows.org! Prices increase after April 30th. Kids ages 5-18 cost $10. Day-of registration will be available on-site but shirt sizes cannot be guaranteed.

Visit Sound to Narrows Race Registration to get signed up.

Volunteer

Want to get involved, but don’t want to sweat up all those hills? We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers and community-minded sponsors to help make this event a success. Sound to Narrows volunteers can earn a free race code, sporty S2N hat, and snacks.

Check out Sound to Narrows Volunteer Sign Up to learn more.

Come celebrate 53 years of friendly competition. See you at the starting line!