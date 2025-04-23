 Draft Middle Housing Code Available for Public Comment – The Suburban Times

Draft Middle Housing Code Available for Public Comment

During its March 19 meeting, the U.P. Planning Commission reviewed the City’s plans for middle housing, including draft code amendments, design standards and unit lot subdivision amendments. These changes are required under House Bill 1110, which was passed by the State in 2023 to help increase housing supply statewide.

Middle housing refers to housing types that are between (or in the middle of) single-family houses and large apartment complexes. This includes buildings such as townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard housing and mother-in-law units (accessory dwelling units).

The City has created a special webpage that enables the public to review in greater detail its recommendations for middle housing. It includes illustrations that show what middle housing would look like in areas zoned Residential 1 (R1) and Residential 2 (R2) in U.P. After visiting the webpage, residents are encouraged to email their comments to Kennith George, the City’s planning manager.

