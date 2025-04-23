Culture Department hosts annual Canoe Awakening celebration – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Nearly 100 Tribal Members gathered near the shores of the Hylebos Waterway at the Tribe’s Canoe Landing site on April 13 for this year’s Canoe Awakening.

Cultural Center Assistant Director Clinton McCloud was on the mic for the majority of the day, sharing his insight and calling witnesses to speak in front of the crowd for the occasion. A large number of dancers spanning all ages and generations brushed cedar across the canoe, making four laps around it to prepare the canoe to be on the water this spring and summer.

Today, canoes are stored for the winter, but in the past, they were the primary mode of transportation throughout the entire year and were never put away. Waking up the canoes in the spring is something Cultural Coordinator Victoria Horrell said is part of the yearly routine.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.