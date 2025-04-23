 Acclaimed Author DL Fowler, Presents “Abraham Lincoln Raw” Thursday, 1 May, Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

Acclaimed Author DL Fowler, Presents “Abraham Lincoln Raw” Thursday, 1 May, Lakewood History Museum

DL Fowler

Author and historian DL Fowler will present a special one night only program titled “Abraham Lincoln Raw” on Thursday, 1 May at the Lakewood History Museum.  Fowler  has dedicated his distinguished career to researching source documents, neglected footnotes, hidden clues and more in order to enter Abe’s inner world during his times of crisis. 

Fowler is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Honor Graduate of the Defense Language Institute, Monterrey, CA. 

As a result of his intense research, Fowler has published three books on Lincoln two of which are curated in the Lincoln Presidential Library. 

Award Winning Books by DL Fowler.

He will be conducting an author book signing prior to his presentation.  Event is free, light refreshments will be available plus prize drawings following presentation.  Doors open 6 pm, meet the author, book signing 6 to 6:30, “Abraham Lincoln Raw” presentation 6:30 pm.  Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood.  Want more info, leave message for Mr. Lincoln at 253-682-3480.  Don’t miss this riveting look into the life and times of our revered 16th President.

DL Fowler Books Available at Book Signing

  • “Lincoln Raw”
  • “The Turn”: a bond that shaped history
  • “Lincoln’s Angel”: the Rebecca Pomroy Story

