 Tree and Sidewalk Repairs on 27th Street West – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tree and Sidewalk Repairs on 27th Street West

· · Leave a Comment ·

Beginning April 16, the City began removing trees on 27th Street West in front of the U.S. Post Office. Work will then begin on repairs to the sidewalks that stretch from the entrance and exit points to the Post Office parking lot. The inside lane of 27th Street West will be closed while that work is conducted.

When the sidewalk repairs are finished, the City will plant new trees to replace those that were removed.

As always, work crews ask for and appreciate your patience while they complete the project. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.