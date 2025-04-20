Tree and Sidewalk Repairs on 27th Street West – The Suburban Times

Beginning April 16, the City began removing trees on 27th Street West in front of the U.S. Post Office. Work will then begin on repairs to the sidewalks that stretch from the entrance and exit points to the Post Office parking lot. The inside lane of 27th Street West will be closed while that work is conducted.

When the sidewalk repairs are finished, the City will plant new trees to replace those that were removed.

As always, work crews ask for and appreciate your patience while they complete the project.