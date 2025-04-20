Students Helping To Feed The Community – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

This year, Catholic students from St. Frances Cabrini School and Bellarmine Preparatory School, have partnered together in an effort to collect food items. For their efforts the students set a goal of collecting 20,000 pounds of food. The collected food will support both the Tacoma Rescue Mission and St. Leo’s Food Connection.

During times of financial uncertainty it is encouraging to see the next generation stepping up to help those families and individuals in need.

If you would like to help the students reach their goal, and more importantly help hundreds of individual living with food insecurity, you can drop off canned foods at the St Francis Cabrini School office before April 30.