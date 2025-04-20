Seeking public input on housing, homeless strategies for next five years – The Suburban Times

Residents are invited to join staff members from Pierce County Human Services to provide input on housing and homeless priorities that will guide services provided in the County for the next five years. The community feedback session will be Monday, April 28 from 9 a.m. – noon at Sprinker Recreation Center, 521 Military Road S., Tacoma, WA.

Space is limited, so participants must register online. The purpose of the session is to gather feedback from the community on the prioritization and timeline of strategies to address homelessness and housing. Pierce County will be updating the Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness (CPEH) to meet the following objectives required by the state:

‌Promote an equitable, accountable and transparent homeless crisis response system

Strengthen the homeless service provider workforce

Prevent episodes of homelessness wherever possible

Prioritize those with the most significant barriers to housing instability and the greatest risk of harm

Seek to house everyone in a stable setting that meets their needs

“Whether you’re an experienced homeless service provider or a resident interested in how Pierce County is addressing homelessness, your input is vital,” said Devon Isakson, social services supervisor for Pierce County’s homeless team. “The insights and recommendations for priorities within the updated plan will be significantly influenced by the input provided at the community feedback sessions, ensuring the homeless crisis response system meets the needs of our growing community.”

This event is free and open to the public. Interested parties who are unable to attend will have an opportunity to participate in another feedback session later this summer. People can also provide feedback online between April 24 – May 16 at www.piercecountywa.gov/homelessplan.

To request accommodations for this meeting, please call 253-798-4400 or email Devon.Isakson@piercecountywa.gov.

About the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness

The Pierce County Council adopted the CPEH in March 2022, to serve as the official Homeless Housing Plan< required by the Washington State Department of Commerce every five years.

The current CPEH consists of six goals and is designed to achieve “functional zero” – a state where any person starting a new episode of homelessness has immediate access to shelter and a permanent housing intervention. The updated CPEH will align with the state’s goals while serving as a guide for how Pierce County addresses homelessness. It must be adopted by the Pierce County Council before the end of the year.