‘Bonding Basics’ Workshop on April 24 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting “Bonding Basics” – a virtual workshop and Q&A session.



Kara Skinner – an industry expert and author of “The Little Black Bond Book” – will speak at this event and, along with the EIC team, field questions from event attendees.

The following items will be covered at this event:

What Surety Is

Types of Bonds

Project and Contract Review

Costs Associated with Bonding

Underwriting

Financial Statements

Indemnity

Red Flags for Contract Bonds

Registration details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.



Questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can be directed to Linda Cerna at Lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253)453-9488.