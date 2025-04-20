 ‘Bonding Basics’ Workshop on April 24 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

‘Bonding Basics’ Workshop on April 24

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting “Bonding Basics” – a virtual workshop and Q&A session.

Kara Skinner – an industry expert and author of “The Little Black Bond Book” – will speak at this event and, along with the EIC team, field questions from event attendees.

The following items will be covered at this event: 

  • What Surety Is
  • Types of Bonds 
  • Project and Contract Review 
  • Costs Associated with Bonding 
  • Underwriting 
  • Financial Statements 
  • Indemnity 
  • Red Flags for Contract Bonds 

Registration details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can be directed to Linda Cerna at Lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253)453-9488. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.