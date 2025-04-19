Washington state unemployment rate holds steady in March at 4.4% – The Suburban Times

Washington’s economy decreased by an estimated 5,200 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in March 2025, and the monthly unemployment rate remained at 4.4%.

“The unemployment rate stayed steady, and the labor force also maintained relative stability in March. Slowing job growth took a slight turn this month,” said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, chief labor economist at the Employment Security Department. “March marks the third month in a row of declining employment, marking a trend of job losses in the early months of 2025.”

Vance-Sherman added, “This is also the first month reporting high-profile federal government layoffs. An estimated 100 federal workers were affected by mid-March with the deepest government losses documented in state government.”

In the past 12 months, the state added 25,100 jobs — a 0.7% increase. See the total jobs chart in this news release for detailed information.

In March, new employment data shows nonfarm employment decreased by 5,200 and government employment decreased by 4,100 — 100 federal, 600 general state government and 3,400 state government education. The largest one-month sector level gains in private industry were in information (up 1,600), retail trade (up 1,400), and professional and business services (up 800).

Employment Security paid unemployment benefits to 74,688 people in March, a decrease of 2,667 over the previous month. Decreases in paid claims in construction, agriculture, and administrative support, and waste management services contributed to the decrease.

Learn more about Employment Security’s monthly employment reports

Every month, the Employment Security Department publishes preliminary seasonally adjusted estimates for the previous month’s job changes and unemployment. The agency also publishes confirmed data for the month before last. Find the entire Monthly Employment Report, publication schedule, and more labor market information and tools on the Employment Security website.

February 2025 revisions

The estimated loss of 7,200 jobs was revised to a loss of 6,600 jobs.

The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate remained at 4.4%.

National unemployment rate

The national unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in February 2025 to 4.2% in March 2025. For comparison, the national unemployment rate (revised) for March 2024 was 3.9%.

Labor force showed little change

From February 2025 to March 2025, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 176,850 to 177,378. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 96,279 to 99,008 during the same period.

The state’s labor force in March was 4,057,832 – a decrease of 4,720 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 3,269 people during the same period.

Labor force is defined as the number of employed and unemployed people over the age of 16. Layoffs and labor force participation are not necessarily connected. When people are laid off but still seeking work, they remain a part of the labor force. A drop in the labor force means people have left work and haven’t been seeking employment for more than four weeks.

Ten major industry sectors expanded, three contracted over the year

Private sector employment increased by 23,300 jobs from March 2024 to March 2025. Government employment increased by 1,800 during the same time.

The largest sector-level gains in private industry were in education and health services (up 16,300 jobs); information (up 8,700); and professional and business services (up 6,100).

Education and health services employment gains were primarily attributable to hiring in health and social services. Within that sector, ambulatory health care services added the most jobs (7,800).

One-year sector losses were in construction (down 12,500) and manufacturing (down 5,000).

Losses in construction were mostly among specialty trade contractors (down 8,500). However, losses occurred throughout the sector.

Annual employment growth appears in public and private industries

Washington gained an estimated 25,100 jobs from March 2024 to March 2025 (not seasonally adjusted). During that time, private sector employment increased by 0.8%, or 23,300 jobs. Public sector employment grew 0.3%, increasing by an estimated 1,800 jobs.

The two private industry sectors with the largest employment gains compared with the same period last year (not seasonally adjusted) were:

Education and health services, up 16,300 jobs.

Information, up 7,600 jobs

Specialty trade contractors in construction showed the biggest employment loss compared with the same period last year (not seasonally adjusted). It contracted by 8,500.

Table 1: Washington’s total jobs (12-month overview)

Month Total jobs (losses or gains) Unemployment rate Previous year’s unemployment rate March 2025 -5,200 4.4% 4.6% February 2025 -6,600* 4.4%* 4.6% January 2025 -600* 4.3%* 4.6% December 2024 +19,000* 4.4%* 4.6% November 2024 +19,900* 4.4%* 4.5% October 2024 -30,800* 4.4%* 4.5% September 2024 7,200* 4.4%* 4.3% August 2024 4,500* 4.5%* 4.2% July 2024 2,900* 4.5%* 4.1% June 2024 +4,000* 4.5%* 4.0% May 2024 +9,200* 4.6%* 4.0% April 2024 +2,300* 4.6%* 4.0% March 2024 +8,400* 4.6%* 4.0%

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for job losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey. Actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

Table 2: February job gains and losses by industry