Marijuana and Your Oral Health: A Joint Problem – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

Washington state has long been a trailblazer when it comes to cannabis. The Evergreen State was the first to legalize marijuana for recreational use in 2012 and medical use has been legal since 1998. While state residents have been riding that high, they also could be doing long-term damage to their mouths and overall oral health.

Research shows that there is a link between marijuana use and poor dental health, potentially causing cavities, gingivitis, periodontal disease, and possible tooth loss. In addition, much like tobacco use, inhaling cannabis, through smoking or vaping, causes stained teeth, dry mouth, and bad breath.

As cannabis continues to become legal in more states throughout the country, it is important for users to recognize the potentially adverse effects on their oral health. Smoking cannabis causes changes in gum tissues, which can lead to gum disease and oral cancers. In addition, dry mouth is a common side effect of smoking cannabis and THC is an appetite stimulant. The user often will reach for snacks, and unfortunately, this combination can have a negative impact on your oral health in the long run by increasing cavity risk.

When discussing marijuana use and oral health it is important to examine how a person consumes marijuana.

Nearly a third of all Americans say they use marijuana at least once a week, while half say they use it once a year according to an online data firm. Within those numbers, 66% of respondents said they inhale marijuana by smoking, 40% through edible foods and another 27% via vaping – and each consumption method comes with distinct risks:

Smoking: No matter what you smoke – tobacco or marijuana – you are opening up the possibility for long-term health problems because of the chemicals found in the smoke, which can lead to mouth and neck cancers, gum disease and dry mouth. Making matters worse, marijuana smokers tend to hold the smoke in their lungs for a longer duration than tobacco users, which can lead to more issues with their breathing and lungs.

Edibles (food or candy infused with marijuana): Ingesting marijuana through food can bring about dental caries and gum disease in the same way as eating foods high in added sugar. The remnants of the food – particularly gummies – can stick to the teeth. Over time, this causes acid production from bacterial metabolism of sugars, which damages and eventually leads to cavities. One way to combat this is to eat chocolate rather than sticky candy like caramels or chews. Chocolate washes off your teeth easier than sticky substances, and in moderation won’t have as big of an impact.

Vaping: This involves inhaling heated oil through a vaporizing device, which people often assume is healthier than smoking, but the intense amount of heating required can burn the mouth and tongue and causes damage to the gums. And as with all marijuana consumption, dry mouth is a risk.

There are also positive aspects to the cannabis plant, specifically cannabidiol, a therapeutic cannabinoid known commonly as CBD. CBD is often used therapeutically for pain relief, anti-inflammation, and stress reduction, and unlike THC, will not get the user high.

Ultimately, if you do consume marijuana, it is important to remember to keep a strong dental regimen which includes brushing for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing once a day and visiting the dentist twice a year.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care (www.commhealth.org).