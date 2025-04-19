Governor Signs Bipartisan Bills Championed by Rep. Mari Leavitt to Strengthen Public Safety and Expand Access to Health Care – The Suburban Times

On April 16, Governor Bob Ferguson signed two bipartisan bills sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), marking significant steps forward for community safety and health care access in Washington state.

House Bill 1114 makes Washington the first state in the nation to adopt the newly established Respiratory Care Interstate Compact, enabling licensed respiratory care practitioners to practice across state lines in other compact member states. The compact streamlines licensing, helps address workforce shortages, and removes barriers to employment for military families and health professionals.

“This is a milestone for Washington and a model for the country,” said Rep. Leavitt. “By leading the way on the Respiratory Care Compact, we’re expanding access to critical care services, supporting military families, and helping health care workers get to work faster in the communities that need them.”

The bill received unanimous support in both chambers and builds on Washington’s track record of adopting innovative, multistate solutions to meet urgent workforce and public health needs. (Photo: Carl Hinkson and his son, Washington Respiratory Therapy Association, Rep. Mari Leavitt, Governor Bob Ferguson, Tammie Perrault, regional state liaison, and Rep. Schmick).

House Bill 1133 strengthens Washington’s civil commitment process for sexually violent predators (SVPs) by giving prosecutors and the Attorney General’s Office new tools to thoroughly evaluate cases before pursuing indefinite commitment. It also closes a loophole to ensure individuals under less restrictive alternatives cannot earn community supervision compliance credits during that time.

“This legislation is about ensuring thoughtful, evidence-based decisions that put community safety first,” said Leavitt. “We’re improving how SVP cases are reviewed and making sure our civil commitment process has clear safeguards for both the public and the individuals involved.”

Both bills passed with unanimous or near-unanimous support, reflecting broad consensus around the need for smart, bipartisan solutions that protect Washingtonians and strengthen vital services. (Photo: Reps. Griffey, Leavitt, and Couture with Governor Ferguson. Also representatives from the AG’s Office, Mayor Steve Worthington of University Place, and representatives from Senator Dhringa’s office).